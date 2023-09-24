Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: Pre-election performances career from farcical to fatiguing

Michele Hewitson
By
6 mins to read
More than a few people would be happy to see David Seymour disappear permanently, so his campaign launch magical act was perhaps not the smartest of tricks. Photo / Getty

More than a few people would be happy to see David Seymour disappear permanently, so his campaign launch magical act was perhaps not the smartest of tricks. Photo / Getty

Just when you thought the election campaign couldn’t get even more bonkers, it got even more bonkers at Act’s campaign launch at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

They’d already had what everyone thought was their campaign launch

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener