Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Harris vs Trump: The closer the election result, the more dangerous its aftermath?

Jonathan Kronstadt
By
US correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as a video of Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris plays. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as a video of Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris plays. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

With just days to go until the US election, the Listener’s Washington DC columnist Jonathan Kronstadt turns to positive visualisation and mindfulness apps as he anxiously awaits the election outcome.

For my entire voting life, from 1976 to last Thursday, choosing a president has been a partisan endeavour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener