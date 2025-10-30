Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Shock leak reveals Labour totally ready for govt

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Photo / Getty Images. Illustration / Greg Dixon.

Photo / Getty Images. Illustration / Greg Dixon.

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on Fridays on listener.co.nz

Red-faced Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he will sack the party member who leaked an internal document describing Labour as a slick, professional outfit and a competent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bitter Te Pati Maori rift blamed on colonisation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Luxon denies being “meat in the room” at Apec dinner

National to release full list of people it hates

Things Christopher Luxon is better at than being PM #2

Save