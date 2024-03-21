Advertisement
Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: A comedy revue

By Greg Dixon
5 mins to read
Winston Peters enjoys a laugh during question time at Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

What: Winston Peters’ State of the Nation Revue

Where: Palmerston North Convention Centre, last Sunday

Rating out of 5: *****

Is he the saviour of New Zealand or the saviour of New Zealand comedy?

The

