Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: National party’s centrist policies a stark departure from John Key era

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
Former PM Sir John Key talks with PM Christopher Luxon at the 2024 National Party conference. Photo / supplied

Former PM Sir John Key talks with PM Christopher Luxon at the 2024 National Party conference. Photo / supplied

This might sound familiar: a chaotic and unpopular government is voted out of office but the public seems underwhelmed by the replacement, denying it a post-election honeymoon. The new finance minister claims to have discovered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener