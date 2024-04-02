SUBSCRIBE
Listener

Acclaimed poet and GP Glenn Colquhoun to David Seymour: Taihoa on your Treaty referendum

12 minutes to read
By Glenn Colquhoun

Dear David,

I’ve been away walking Te Araroa lately, scratching the belly of the fish, as Hone Tūwhare used to say. It’s had me thinking about us all as a people. You have, too, I

