SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Article of faith: Whose treaty is it anyway?

19 minutes to read
By Danyl McLauchlan

In December, 12 people were arrested after members of the protest group Te Waka Houroa defaced the English version of the Treaty of Waitangi displayed at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The historians cannot save us

Latest from The Listener