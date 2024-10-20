Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

US hurricanes bring a flood of misinformation and bizarre rumours

By Russell Brown
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

Opinion: Perhaps this is how the world ends: with comprehensive coverage and compelling real-time graphics.

As Hurricane Milton gathered itself for a run at the west coast of Florida, YouTube was thronged with organisations and individuals bringing us weather news. Dozens of local TV channels streamed live to the internet.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener