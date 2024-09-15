Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Trump campaign attack on Tim Walz’s military record hides ugly truths

By Jonathan Kronstadt
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Homeless veterans in Chicago at an event arranged by social services: "It should go without saying that soldiers shouldn’t need food stamps to feed their families and no veterans should be homeless, but apparently it doesn’t." Photo / Getty Images

Homeless veterans in Chicago at an event arranged by social services: "It should go without saying that soldiers shouldn’t need food stamps to feed their families and no veterans should be homeless, but apparently it doesn’t." Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Few cultural touchstones in the US are as complicated as our attitude toward those who serve in our military. For example, at virtually every professional sporting event, there is at some point a tribute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener