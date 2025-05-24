Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Opinion

The Good Life: Bonfire of my vanity

Greg Dixon
By
New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

An expert with some firewood. Photo / Michele Hewitson

Greg Dixon
Opinion by Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.


I am not, as a rule, a boastful man. But I do believe, and I say this in all modesty, that I am the most prominent writer on the subject of firewood in the entirety of the great province of Wairarapa. At least as far as I know.

I have

