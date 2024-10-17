Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Step aside, Bond, cosy crime is on the rise: Crime fiction faces crisis as trust in police dwindles

By Jane Clifton
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Jane Clifton: When people are turning away from fictional police officers because they no longer trust real ones, that’s a dark and stormy night of the soul. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton: When people are turning away from fictional police officers because they no longer trust real ones, that’s a dark and stormy night of the soul. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: It’s obvious something’s badly amiss in the world of crime and thriller fiction when Vera announces her retirement and the great new hope is a remake of Bergerac.

To further addle readers and viewers, James Bond, in the person of actor Daniel Craig, is now getting around in fluffy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener