Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Move over Fieldays, Ireland’s National Ploughing leaves you in the mud

By Jane Clifton
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The National Ploughing Championships in Waterford, circa October 1983. Photo /Getty Images

The National Ploughing Championships in Waterford, circa October 1983. Photo /Getty Images

As a republic, Ireland doesn’t go in for royalty, but there are two categories of citizen who run it close. The first is anyone who excels in the – strictly amateur – Gaelic Athletic Association sports of hurling and Gaelic football. A GAA star could cure cancer and reverse global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener