Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Young shoppers’ love for automation may fuel shoplifting increase

By Jane Clifton
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Older customers might rage against the machine, but younger ones are more likely to favour automation. Photo / Getty Images

Older customers might rage against the machine, but younger ones are more likely to favour automation. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: The accusation “unexpected item in the bagging area” is aggravating enough, but how long before this will be upgraded to “unwanted customer in the shopping area”?

Older customers may cheer that a steep rise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener