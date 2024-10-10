Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Why saying yes to the dress is not a good look for UK’s government

By Jane Clifton
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Deputy PM Angela Rayner: Flaunting donated luxury clothing. Photo / Getty Images

Deputy PM Angela Rayner: Flaunting donated luxury clothing. Photo / Getty Images

‘Say yes to the dress,” is a cheerful catch-cry for reality TV makeover shows – but no one imagined it would become a career-holing reef for politicians.

Trouble is, it’s not just the lure of posh clothes that has put the UK’s new Labour government in the dogbox with voters.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener