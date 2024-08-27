Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: It still matters that we have our own songs to sing

By Russell Brown
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Shared songs often equal shared memories, making them genuine power ballads. Photo / Getty Images

Shared songs often equal shared memories, making them genuine power ballads. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: On a Friday some years ago, my friend called to tell me that the band Voom were playing at a party in Ponsonby and suggested we go along. We were not, strictly speaking, invited

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener