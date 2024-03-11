Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Queen of the ball: Lady Shaka, the queer Afro-Pasifika DJ taking on the world

By Russell Brown
6 mins to read
Lady Shaka lends dancing skills to her centre stage DJ Performances. Photo / Lilli Cotter

Lady Shaka lends dancing skills to her centre stage DJ Performances. Photo / Lilli Cotter

Three years ago this month, Lady Shaka was at the centre of an excited crowd in a basement club on Auckland’s Karangahape Road. “I’m your girl, Lady Shaka,” she said. “And I want to dedicate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener