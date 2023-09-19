Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Holding on for an update to the IRD’s music playlist

Russell Brown
By
4 mins to read
The most recent release on the IRD's hold music playlist appeared to be Hide Away, the sole New Zealand hit for American singer Daya, from 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The most recent release on the IRD's hold music playlist appeared to be Hide Away, the sole New Zealand hit for American singer Daya, from 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: We will never know what private struggle prompted a member of the public to begin asking questions of the Inland Revenue Department earlier this year. Was it a case of a battling business in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener