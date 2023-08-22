Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Heavy reliance on fibre goes unnoticed until it’s disconnected

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
So much of our lives, work and leisure seems to rely on that infallible fibre connection. Photo / Getty Images

So much of our lives, work and leisure seems to rely on that infallible fibre connection. Photo / Getty Images

The tow truck was laden as it turned the corner: a silver Toyota anchored to its deck and a bright blue Mazda trailing off the back. Somehow, in the midst of a thunderstorm, it all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener