Law & Society: Why grey literature demands scepticism

David Harvey
3 mins to read
David Harvey is a retired district court judge

Stacked up: Grey literature - reports, briefings, and papers produced outside traditional publishing channels – is riddled with risks including hidden bias and plain inaccuracy. Photo / Getty Images

In 2024, the Court of Appeal in Kyle v R confronted a deceptively simple question: can expert witnesses rely on “grey literature”? The trial judge thought not, and with good reason. Grey literature – reports, briefings, and papers produced outside traditional publishing channels – can be timely and useful. But

