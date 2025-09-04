Advertisement
Listener

Law & society: Why AI might pose a risk to a fair trial

David Harvey
By
Law & society columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The arrival of generative AI creates a new threat to the accused’s right to a fair trial. Photo / Getty Images

David Harvey
David Harvey
David Harvey is a retired district court judge
Learn more

A juror in a criminal trial must decide a case solely on the evidence presented in court. This has always been a core principle of our legal system. Jurors are instructed not to make their own investigations or consult outside sources, especially online. With the rise of digital technologies, this

