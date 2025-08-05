Advertisement
Listener

Law & society: The Regulatory Standards Bill is much maligned - but there are concerns worth noting

David Harvey
By
Law & society columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Lawmakers: David Seymour, Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters. Photos / Getty Images

I wrote about the proposed Regulatory Standards Bill earlier this year. At the time, I expressed concern about the level of impassioned rhetoric surrounding the bill, hoping for a shift towards more reasoned debate. Regrettably, that shift has not occurred. Much of the current opposition stems

