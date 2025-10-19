Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Opinion
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jonathan Kronstadt on life in Trump’s US: Far too late we’ve realised just how underrated normal was

Jonathan Kronstadt
Opinion by
US correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Jonathan Kronstadt is a freelance writer working in Washington, DC

Ominous: Increasingly militarised streets have many in the US feeling nervous. Photo / Getty Images

Ominous: Increasingly militarised streets have many in the US feeling nervous. Photo / Getty Images

You learn all kinds of new stuff when you have a front-row seat to creeping authoritarianism.

I now know, for example, that what I’d long taken for a natural law – that you cannot get sacked from a federal government job, of which there were once many around here –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save