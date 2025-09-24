Advertisement
Jonathan Kronstadt: Do we deserve democracy if we doubt the vaccines that saved us?

Jonathan Kronstadt
Opinion by
US correspondent
4 mins to read
Jonathan Kronstadt is a freelance writer working in Washington, DC

Anti-Trump protesters lack the urgency of past decades. Photo / Jonathan Kronstadt

The daily default assault on our democracy has become so comprehensive that it’s tough for any single reality to stand out. But a recent NBC poll got my attention when it revealed only 49% of US adults surveyed “strongly support the use of vaccines”. Roll that around in your head

