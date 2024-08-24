Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Only a misery guts could fail to admire Raygun’s “roo ‘n’ roll” moves

By Jane Clifton
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Raygun failed at Olympic-level breakdancing, but how would she fare at kea baiting? Photo / Getty Images

Raygun failed at Olympic-level breakdancing, but how would she fare at kea baiting? Photo / Getty Images

Though it’s not true, as has been widely assumed, that it’s Australia’s fault breakdancing was dropped from the Olympics, it does present certain opportunities in the furtherance of trans-Tasman rivalry.

Only a misery guts could

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener