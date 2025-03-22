Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

From Bezos with love? Brit horror at 007’s new American overlord

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. Could Bond be turned into a populist disruptor, charged with supporting Russian efforts in Ukraine? Photo / supplied

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. Could Bond be turned into a populist disruptor, charged with supporting Russian efforts in Ukraine? Photo / supplied

Opinion

All countries require their national myths, the stories they tell themselves to show their distinctive difference, political exceptionalism, cultural uniqueness. Some of these myths are based on fact – usually sanitised or romanticised versions of what actually took place – and some are the product of fiction. But all of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener