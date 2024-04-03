Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

“For the 100th time, I am asking why does NZ’s cybersecurity remain an issue?”

5 mins to read
There is an attitude that because NZ is geographically isolated and distant, we are safe from cyberthreats but in the interconnected world we live in, everything and everyone is just a click away. Photo / Getty Images

There is an attitude that because NZ is geographically isolated and distant, we are safe from cyberthreats but in the interconnected world we live in, everything and everyone is just a click away. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s intelligence agency says a group backed by the Chinese state was responsible for a 2021 cyber attack that targeted government services. It has brought renewed scrutiny of cybersecurity in this country. Here, Giovanni

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener