Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Could free bus tickets be the way to get some kids back to school?

By Duncan Garner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Duncan Garner: “Some schools have started picking up pupils from home, and those kids have barely missed a day since.” Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Garner: “Some schools have started picking up pupils from home, and those kids have barely missed a day since.” Photo / Babiche Martens

Opinion: The headline number jumps out at you like a zombie mask on Halloween: more than 80,000 of our school-age youngsters were absent for at least three weeks in Term 2 of this year, according to data released by the Education Review Office. Its report, “Left Behind”, says chronic absence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener