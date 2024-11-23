Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: Where literacy rates are low, people are easy to fool

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: There’s always someone who’ll tell you you’re fussing about nothing. While you’re grimly contemplating the next Trump presidency, the sanguine voices pipe up. You’re being hysterical. He’s not so bad. He’ll make us money. He’s great. Pardon him! Who cares if people stick it to the elites?

They don’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener