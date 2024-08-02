Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Andrew Anthony: UK has delusions of grandeur when it comes to foreign policy

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
Home truths: No amount of condemnation from Britain will stop the atrocities in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Home truths: No amount of condemnation from Britain will stop the atrocities in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: In life, and therefore in politics, when things become difficult at home we tend to look at problems elsewhere, either for distraction or reassurance. In the UK, national debt has hit a new high,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener