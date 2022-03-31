Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Pointless surgery, dodgy diagnoses: The problem with modern medicine

By Nicky Pellegrino
18 mins to read
We are all at risk of too much medicine – it has been estimated that a third of clinical interventions are futile at best and medical care remains a leading cause of death. Photo / Getty Images

We are all at risk of too much medicine – it has been estimated that a third of clinical interventions are futile at best and medical care remains a leading cause of death. Photo / Getty Images

Modern medicine is out of control, argue the authors of a new book. It’s time, they say, for patients to start asking some tougher questions. By Nicky Pellegrino

Dr Rachelle Buchbinder has been heckled and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener