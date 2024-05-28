Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The Listener weekly quiz: May 29

Quick Read
Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, in the cult classic rom-com Legally Blonde wanted to study where? Photo / supplied

Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, in the cult classic rom-com Legally Blonde wanted to study where? Photo / supplied

Latest from The Listener