The fixer-uppers: Repair cafes rise to community need

By Ruth Brown
New Zealand Listener·
Volunteer elbows deep in electronics repair at Epsom Repair Cafe. Photo / Supplied

My gran’s 1982 Singer sewing machine is once again hauled out of the cupboard for the trip down the road to do duty at the Te Atatū South Repair Cafe in Auckland. They don’t make them like they used to, and that’s crystal clear as skilled electricians, sewers, handymen and

