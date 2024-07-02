Advertisement
The final countdown: Just four days before Stuff takes on broadcast news

By Russell Brown
5 mins to read
Old job, new boss: Samantha Hayes is on board to present Stuff’s ThreeNews. Photo / Supplied

When Nadia Tolich is invited to describe ThreeNews, the 6pm TV news bulletin Stuff is producing in place of Newshub, one word comes up more than any other: “different”.

In one sense, Tolich, the managing

