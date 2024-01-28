Advertisement
The Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods, a year on

By Graham Reid
7 mins to read
Graham Reid’s apartment block was awash within minutes. Photo / Supplied

As I write this from my temporary office in the upstairs bedroom, workers outside in heavy fluoro jackets and hard hats are toiling under a scorching sun. There’s noise from diggers and massive machinery, the

