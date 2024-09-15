Subscribe
Space clean-ups, astro-mining and moon tourism: NZ's role on the final frontier

By Eric Trump
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

I’ve had a crush on the Moon for as long as I can remember. Maybe it has to do with being born a day after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin exited their tin can and

