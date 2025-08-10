Listener

Roofless people: Has the coalition put a wrecking ball through public housing?

By Peter Bale
New Zealand Listener·
20 mins to read

The government wants a big shift in responsibility to community housing groups. Photo / Getty Images

The axing of thousands of planned new homes and staff cuts at Kāinga Ora signal a turning point in the state’s role as key provider of social housing, writes Peter Bale.

‘It was like Elon Musk came in with his chainsaw,” says a Kāinga Ora staffer of the state housing

A lost model suburb for a model society

