Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books
Updated

Review: Welsh writer’s torrid 18th century tale is one to savour

By Helena Wiśniewska Brow
4 mins to read
Clear by Carys Davies. Photo / Supplied

Clear by Carys Davies. Photo / Supplied

On a remote North Sea island somewhere off the coast of Scotland, a lone tenant is to be removed by his landlord and replaced by more profitable sheep.

Impoverished Scottish minister John Ferguson has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener