Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Reel life: Remembering John Barnett, the most productive producer in Kiwi screen history

By Clare de Lore
New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

John Barnett headed South Pacific Pictures, the makers of Shortland Street, Outrageous Fortune and many more Kiwi television staples, and produced 18 feature films. Photo / Adrian Malloch

John Barnett headed South Pacific Pictures, the makers of Shortland Street, Outrageous Fortune and many more Kiwi television staples, and produced 18 feature films. Photo / Adrian Malloch

From the Listener archives

John Barnett, arguably the greatest and certainly the most prolific producer of New Zealand movies and television in our screen history has died at the age of 80.

Barnett’s career stretched from the pioneering era of local screen production in the early 1970s, up to the Shortland Street, Outrageous Fortune and many more Kiwi television staples.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save