Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

‘Quietly compelling’ Pike River film will hit home to NZers as something personal

Review by
New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Melanie Lynskey (left) and Robyn Malcolm as Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse in Pike River, which delivers a long-view of the state's failures. Photo / Matt Grace

Melanie Lynskey (left) and Robyn Malcolm as Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse in Pike River, which delivers a long-view of the state's failures. Photo / Matt Grace

Pike River, directed by Robert Sarkies, releases Thursday, October 30.

There will be few New Zealanders who don’t remember the coal mining tragedy that cost the lives of 29 men in November, 2010. There will be few who don’t remember the false hope that came with the news from Greymouth,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save