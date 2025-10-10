Advertisement

Robyn Malcolm and Melanie Lynskey on why the Pike River movie had to be made

New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Magnetic pull: Melanie Lynskey, left, and Robyn Malcolm at an early read-thru of the Pike River script. Photo / Matt Grace

Pike River is a film about many things: the mine explosion that took the lives of 29 men in November 2010, the conditions that allowed it to happen and a community’s struggle to hold power to account in its wake. On another level, it’s about the place where it happened;

