Out of the dark: How director Robert Sarkies took on the Pike River mining disaster

Russell Baillie
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Robert Sarkies, director of the movie Pike River. "A movie is only really a movie if it’s got great characters … but when I met Sonya and Anna I could see they were great characters and there was hope as well.”"

This is an extended version of the interview that appears in the October 18 2025 edition of The Listener.

It wasn’t the deaths of 29 men in the Pike River mine that made Robert Sarkies want to make a movie about it. It was the lives of two women

