Andrea Graves
New Zealand Listener
14 mins to read

Out of gas and ideas? With gas supplies drying up, govt bets on chance instead of transition help
Glucina Alloys manager Steve Welburn. The aluminium recycling firm in Avondale, Auckland, faces paying twice as much for gas. Photo / Ken Downie

The cost of gas is soaring as supplies run out. Instead of helping homes and businesses transition, the government is betting on a lucky strike.

Hamilton retiree Jacqui Jones is wondering what to do about her gas heating. “Over the past four years, the usage charge has doubled,” she says.

