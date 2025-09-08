Listener

Local media meltdown? 70+ NZ community newspapers still in the fight

By Greg Bruce
New Zealand Listener
Media companies Stuff and NZME may have closed most of their community papers, but all over New Zealand, local independent titles continue to fight the online tide. Photo / Getty Images. Image / NZ Listener

It was during a contentious community board meeting in 2016 that Auckland’s Devonport Flagstaff owner and editor Rob Drent realised something had gone quite wrong at the North Shore Times. Noticing the Times’ reporter had spent most of the meeting on her laptop and enquiring as to what she was

