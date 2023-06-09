Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jules Older: Aotearoa’s worst place names awards

By Jules Older
4 mins to read
Why should a Pacific nation’s second-biggest city be named after Christ Church, a snooty English college? Photo / Getty Images

Why should a Pacific nation’s second-biggest city be named after Christ Church, a snooty English college? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Welcome to Aotearoa New Zealand’s Worst Place Names Awards. The envelope, please.

In fifth place: Cape Maria van Diemen. C’mon. It’s one thing to name a New Zealand city after a middling English politician,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener