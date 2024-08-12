Advertisement
How institutions dodged blame for decades of NZ children’s abuse and torture

By Danyl McLauchlan
7 mins to read
Professor Elizabeth Stanley: "Harmful and abusive practices remain endemic." Photo / Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington.

The Road to Hell: State Violence Against Children in Post-War New Zealand was published in 2016 by a Wellington criminology academic, Elizabeth Stanley. The book ‒ an investigation into the abuse of children in state

Save

