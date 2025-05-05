Advertisement
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

From Aitutaki to algebra: Teaching maths through culture — now without government help

By Lawrence Watt
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Bobbie Hunter, who pioneered making maths meaningful to Pacific students, at her Auckland home. Photo / Ken Downie

A maths programme lifting results for Māori and Pacific kids has been cut as the government pursues a standardised approach.

In a South Auckland school, a group of Year 8 students are doing maths. They’re covering basic algebra but it’s delivered in a uniquely New Zealand way that’s won attention

