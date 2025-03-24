Advertisement
TVNZ’s Indira Stewart on Polyfest: From performer to reporter and backstage mum

By Indira Stewart
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Happy Memories: Indira Stewart (right) and at the Polyfest in 2000 (top left) and 2002 (bottom left). Photos / supplied

As a student at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School, you could tell when it was Polyfest season. The school halls came alive with the humming of waiata, Niuean kamata’anga chants, the slapping hands of a Tongan mā'ulu’ulu and Samoan tau’olunga.

In my third-form maths class, girls were writing down the algebra

