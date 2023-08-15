Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Dame Juliet Gerrard on what it’s like being the PM’s Chief Science Advisor

12 minutes to read
By Paul Gorman

Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Adviser, puts a cellphone on the table in her office. It’s the “batphone” and has stayed silent for some months now.

“It’s my affectionate name for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener