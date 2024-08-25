Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

As Paris Paralympics begin, NZ athletes urge greater sport accessibility

By Nat Sellers
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

This year, two New Zealand destinations featured in Time magazine’s list of the World’s Greatest Places to Visit. One was the Poor Knights Islands, where tour operator Dive! Tutukaka is the first entity in Aotearoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener