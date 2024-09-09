Advertisement
Abuse in Care chair Coral Shaw: ‘You’d have to have a heart of stone not to be moved to tears’

By Kirsten Warner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
15 mins to read
Coral Shaw at her Waikato home: Becoming “a real person” again after six exhausting years. Photo / Dominco Zapata / Stuff

Coral Shaw had no idea of the scale of what she was undertaking when she agreed to join the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, or that it would consume six years of her

